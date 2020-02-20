Man accused of multiple drug charges after home search in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Henderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man faces several drug charges following a home search in Hendersonville last week.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, the Henderson County Drug Task Force, along with the sheriff’s office’s SWAT team executed a search warrant on a home on Finley Cove Road on Feb. 14 and found methamphetamine, as well as several items of drug paraphernalia, in the home.

Detectives arrested Douglas Ferrari, of Hendersonville, and charged him with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling place for the purposes of selling methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a public officer.

He was taken to the Henderson County Detention Center, where he was being held on $300,500 bond.

Anyone with information about suspected drug activity is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 828-694-2954.