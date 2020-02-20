1  of  23
Closings and Delays
Adult Learning Center - Spartanburg Cherokee County Schools - SC Clemson Episcopal Day School First Baptist Spartanburg - Weekday Preschool High Point Academy Infinite Health Chiropractic Ink World USA Little Lights Learning Center McDowell Technical College Montessori West Sacred Heart Catholic Church - Brevard Spartanburg Co. District 1 Spartanburg Co. District 2 Spartanburg Co. District 3 Spartanburg Co. District 4 Spartanburg Co. District 5 Spartanburg Co. District 6 Spartanburg Co. District 7 Springs Christian Day School St. Marys Catholic School St. Paul UMC Preschool The Village School of Gaffney Unity of The Blue Ridge

Man accused of multiple drug charges after home search in Henderson Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Douglas Ferrari- Courtesy of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office

HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Henderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man faces several drug charges following a home search in Hendersonville last week.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, the Henderson County Drug Task Force, along with the sheriff’s office’s SWAT team executed a search warrant on a home on Finley Cove Road on Feb. 14 and found methamphetamine, as well as several items of drug paraphernalia, in the home.

Detectives arrested Douglas Ferrari, of Hendersonville, and charged him with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling place for the purposes of selling methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a public officer.

He was taken to the Henderson County Detention Center, where he was being held on $300,500 bond.

Anyone with information about suspected drug activity is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 828-694-2954.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store