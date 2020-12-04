Man accused of murder after Sept. deadly shooting at Lakeside Park in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man was arrested on a murder charge stemming from a deadly shooting at Lakeside Park back in September.

We reported earlier that the shooting happened at Lakeside Park, located at 1500 Piedmont Highway, on Sept. 19.

When deputies arrived on-scene, they found a man in the parking lot and had at least one gunshot wound.

The man — identified as Keith Lamar Watkins, Jr., 31, of Greenville — was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an investigation, the sheriff’s office said Watkins “was shot and killed following an ongoing conflict between he and, who investigators have identified as 32-year-old, Raymond Thorne, Jr.”

According to the release, investigators believe the shooting was a result of a gang-related conflict that happened at night in the back of Lakeside Park.

After the shooting, Thorne reportedly left the scene and Watkin’s body was found a short time later by deputies.

Thorne was arrested Friday morning in Greenwood, SC during a traffic stop by the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office.

According to his arrest warrants, Thorne is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He was transferred from Greenwood County to Greenville County’s custody, and remains in the Greenville County Detention Center on a temporary bond.