Man accused of murder after deadly shooting in Haywood Co.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Haywood County Sheriff’s Office officials charged a man with murder following a shooting early Monday morning in the county.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, they received a 911 call at around 12:05 a.m. in regard to suspicious activity at the entrance to the Shadow Woods subdivision on Ratcliff Cove Road.

A short time later, a second 911 call came in and the caller said they heard a gunshot and reported that someone was shot.

When deputies arrived on-scene, they found a man lying on the side of Ratcliff Cove Road suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

The victim was identified as Brandon Carter of Canton, N.C.

Deputies arrested Kevin Michael Carey, of Waynesville, N.C.

Carey was charged with murder and was taken to the Haywood County Detention Center, where he was being held without bond.

He is expected to appear in court on May 26.

An investigation into the homicide is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Sgt. Heath Justice at 828-356-2933 or heath.justice@haywoodcountync.gov.

