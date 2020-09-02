Man accused of murder after deadly shooting in McDowell Co. last month

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man has been charged with murder following a deadly shooting last month.

According to a news release, deputies were called to a home on Harmony Grove Road in Nebo at around 5 p.m. on Aug. 19.

When they arrived, deputies found the homeowner, Carroll Franklin Eckard, 85, dead at the scene.

Eckard’s body was sent for an autopsy, which later revealed on Aug. 21 that he died from a gunshot wound.

An investigation led detectives to charge Marvin Randall Hensley, 34, of Nebo, with murder.

Hensley was reportedly acquainted with Eckard.

The motive behind the deadly shooting is still under investigation at this time.

“This was a terrible tragedy, and our condolences are with the family,” Sheriff Ricky Buchanan said. “I want to recognize the hard work by everyone from our office, the SBI and Marion Police Department. This was a joint effort by all agencies.”