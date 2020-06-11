Man accused of murder after deadly shooting on S. 7th Street in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Union County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man was charged following a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies responded to a location on South 7th Street in the Lockhart community.

When they arrived on-scene, they found a man, identified as Anthony “Tony” Melton, 51, of Lockhart, lying on the floor with gunshot wounds.

Deputies provided aid to Melton until Union County EMS arrived at the scene.

According to the release, a female inside the home at the time of the shooting told deputies that “Petey” was responsible for the shooting.

Investigators said they knew “Petey” was Preston James McCutcheon, of Union.

A search for McCutcheon began and investigators later learned that he was dropped off at a family member’s home on Wildwood Drive.

According to the release, investigators made contact with a family member and it was determined that he had left the scene and ran into a wooded area nearby.

A K-9 tracking team was used and started to track McCutcheon toward River Road.

A family member was able to make contact with McCutcheon and said he was in the river and was heading toward the landing.

Deputies continued to track him and launched a boat from the landing.

McCutcheon was taken into custody a short time later on the river bank and was brought back to the landing.

He was then taken to the sheriff’s office for questioning.

McCutcheon reportedly confessed to the shooting and said that he and Melton got into an argument and he fired at him.

Sheriff’s Office officials were then notified by Spartanburg Medical Center that Melton had passed away from his injuries while surgery. An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday.

McCutcheon was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and was taken to the Union County Detention Center.