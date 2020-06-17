Man accused of murder after deadly stabbing on Patton Ave. in Asheville, police say

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of murder following a deadly stabbing on Patton Avenue Monday evening.

We reported earlier officers responded to the 1400 block of Patton Avenue following a report of an individual suffering from stab wounds.

When officers arrived on-scene, they found the man — identified as Michael Eugene Hirt, 66, of Asheville — suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Hirt was taken to Mission Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

On Wednesday, police charged Todd Nathan Housel, 55, with first-degree murder in Hirt’s death.

Police have not yet located Housel and said he is described as being 5-foot-10 inches tall and weighs approximately 162 pounds.

He also reportedly has blonde hair and blue eyes, as well as a tattoo on his upper right arm of roses and a tattoo on his upper left arm of a lion.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 828-252-1110.