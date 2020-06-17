Live Now
Watch 7News Live at 5

Man accused of murder after deadly stabbing on Patton Ave. in Asheville, police say

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Todd Nathan Housel – Courtesy of Asheville Police Department

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of murder following a deadly stabbing on Patton Avenue Monday evening.

We reported earlier officers responded to the 1400 block of Patton Avenue following a report of an individual suffering from stab wounds.

When officers arrived on-scene, they found the man — identified as Michael Eugene Hirt, 66, of Asheville — suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Hirt was taken to Mission Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

On Wednesday, police charged Todd Nathan Housel, 55, with first-degree murder in Hirt’s death.

Police have not yet located Housel and said he is described as being 5-foot-10 inches tall and weighs approximately 162 pounds.

He also reportedly has blonde hair and blue eyes, as well as a tattoo on his upper right arm of roses and a tattoo on his upper left arm of a lion.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 828-252-1110.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Senior Standouts
Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories