Man accused of murder after investigation into deadly stabbing in Rutherford Co.

Steven Brent Mooney, Jr.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man faces murder and burglary charges related to a man’s stabbing death on Jan. 1.

According to a news release, the sheriff’s office received a call to investigate a death at a home on Country Meadows Lane in Forest City at around 9:23 p.m.

When they arrived on-scene, deputies made contact with a woman and a man — the victim’s ex-wife and father — who said Kevin Keith Biggerstaff, 52, was in a bed covered in blood inside the home. Deputies then went inside the home and found Biggerstaff deceased.

Sheriff’s Office detectives were notified and began an investigation with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Following the investigation, it was determined that Biggerstaff died from a stab wound.

According to the release, deputies identified Steven Brent Mooney, Jr., as a person of interest at the scene and following the investigation he was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and first-degree burglary.

He was taken to the Rutherford County Detention Center, where he was being held without bond.

On Jan. 2, Mooney was charged with having a controlled substance in jail, and was given $10,000 bond on that charge.

According to the release, more charges are pending on Mooney in regard to the homicide investigation.

