Man accused of murder after shooting in Clinton, sheriff’s office says

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Laurens County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man was charged with murder following a shooting early Monday morning.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies responded to a location on Highway 72 East in Clinton at around 2 a.m. and when they arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was identified as Miguel Gutierrez-Mendoza, 34.

According to the release, investigators were called to the scene, as well as the sheriff’s office’s crime scene unit.

Osvaldo Antonio Flores, a resident of the home, was arrested at the scene and was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.