Man accused of murder in 2018 homicide case in Greenville Co. denied bond
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) - A man charged in a deadly shooting more than a year ago faced a judge on Friday.
Kendrick Cobb was arrested on Sunday and was charged in the murder of Lamarckus Boswell.
Deputies said Boswell was found dead in a parking lot on Lanford Drive last March.
Cobb's bond was denied Monday.
On Friday, a second bond hearing for Cobb was held.
The judge agreed to hold another bond hearing in Greenville to allow members of Boswell's family, who weren't at Monday's hearing, to speak.
