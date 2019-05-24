News

Man accused of murder in 2018 homicide case in Greenville Co. denied bond

Posted: May 24, 2019 09:49 AM EDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 02:56 PM EDT

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) - A man charged in a deadly shooting more than a year ago faced a judge on Friday.

Kendrick Cobb was arrested on Sunday and was charged in the murder of Lamarckus Boswell.

Deputies said Boswell was found dead in a parking lot on Lanford Drive last March. 

Cobb's bond was denied Monday.

On Friday, a second bond hearing for Cobb was held.

The judge agreed to hold another bond hearing in Greenville to allow members of Boswell's family, who weren't at Monday's hearing, to speak.

