Man accused of murder in 2018 homicide case in Greenville Co. denied bond

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kendrick Cobb

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) - A man charged in a deadly shooting more than a year ago faced a judge on Friday.

Kendrick Cobb was arrested on Sunday and was charged in the murder of Lamarckus Boswell.

Deputies said Boswell was found dead in a parking lot on Lanford Drive last March.

Cobb's bond was denied Monday.

On Friday, a second bond hearing for Cobb was held.

The judge agreed to hold another bond hearing in Greenville to allow members of Boswell's family, who weren't at Monday's hearing, to speak.