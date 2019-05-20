Man accused of murder in 2018 homicide case in Greenville Co.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kendrick Omar Cobb

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) - Greenville County Sheriff's Office investigators announced Monday that they had made an arrest in a 2018 homicide case.

According to a sheriff's office news release, investigators arrested Kendrick Omar Cobb, 29, and charged him with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and for being a felon in possession of a firearm, following the shooting death of Lamarckus Boswell on Lanford Drive on March 25, 2018.

During the investigation, investigators learned that before the shooting, an alteracation took place between Boswell and another person.

The incident took place inside of an apartment and then went into the parking lot, which is where Cobb fired his weapon.

According to the release, two other people fired their firearms during the incident, but neither hit Boswell.

Investigators are still working to identify those two individuals.

Cobb was arrested Sunday morning at a home on Davis Drive Extension and taken to the Greenville County Detention Center.

According to the release, Cobb was given no bond.