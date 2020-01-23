Man accused of murder in Crawford Hill Rd homicide case in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office investigators said a man has been charged following a deadly shooting earlier this month in the county.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, investigators arrested Rashad Jamon Stovall, 38, early Thursday morning they determined that he reportedly shot and killed La’Monte Marquise Simmons, 29, of Mauldin, at an address on Crawford Hill Road on Jan. 16.

We reported earlier that deputies found Simmons behind an apartment building and said he died at the scene.

An investigation determined that Stovall was responsible for shooting and killing the victim, and the pair knew each other.

Stovall was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime and he was taken to the Greenville County Detention Center, where he awaits a bond hearing.

An investigation is ongoing at this time.