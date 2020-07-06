Live Now
Man accused of murder in great aunt’s death in Greenville

News

by: WSPA Staff

Joel Corey Brown – Courtesy of Greenville Police Department

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police Department officials said a man is accused of murder after his great aunt was found dead in home on Sunday.

We reported earlier that officers responded to a Merlocke Drive at around 9:20 a.m. in regard to a death investigation.

Once on-scene, officers found Frances Mattison, 93, dead on the bedroom floor of her home.

Police said it was later determined that Mattison sustained injuries to her neck from an edged weapon and died from those injuries.

Mattison was discovered by a family member, who then called police.

While on-scene, officers were able to gather statements from witnesses and gather evidence that led investigators to Joel Corey Brown, 42, who is Mattison’s great nephew and who also lived in her home.

Brown was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He was taken into custody Sunday in Laurens by the Carolina’s Regional Fugitive Taskforce.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

