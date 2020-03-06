Man accused of murder in Pearl St. homicide investigation in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – Greenwood Police Department officials said a man was arrested in connection to the murder of a man on Tuesday.

We reported earlier that officers responded at about 8:15 a.m. to a report of shots fired on Pearl Street near the intersection of Spring Valley Road.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man laying in the road with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest, according to the police department. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office officials identified the man as 22-year-old Jakevius Lamont Parker, of Bradley, SC.

Following an investigation, detectives identified the suspect as Jitavius Daquan Adams, 21, of Anderson.

According to the release, Adams was found and arrested Friday by deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Adams was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He was then transferred back to Greenwood and booked into the Greenwood County Detention Center.