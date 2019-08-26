Man accused of murdering woman in Asheville, police say

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officers charged a man with murder after a woman was found dead Sunday night.

According to a police department news release, officers were called to a possible stabbing on Azalea Road at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

They found Regina Ray Hoglen, 48, dead when they arrived on-scene.

Witnesses gave police information which allowed them to quickly identify Truitt Norman Nichols, 62, as the suspect.

Police charged Nichols with first-degree murder and he was taken into custody early Monday morning by Canton Police Department.

A preliminary investigation indicates that Nichols and Hoglen were living together in Canton where Nichols was arrested.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or call Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.