SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police Department officials said a man was charged after he allegedly photographed himself for the purposes of making obscene material.

According to a police department report, Stanley Wright Thornton, Jr., of Spartanburg, was charged with participation of obscene material prohibited and dissemination, procuring or promoting obscenity unlawful.

Arrest warrants said that Thornton participated in making and distributing obscene material.