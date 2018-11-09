Man accused of pistol whipping, shooting at woman in Spartanburg arrested

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Eric Lorenzo Wilridge

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) - A man who reportedly strangled, pistol whipped and shot at a woman on Oct. 31 in Spartanburg was arrested on Thursday.

According to Spartanburg Police Department report, Eric Lorenzo Wilridge, 26, of Spartanburg was arrested and charged with attempted murder, third-degree assault and battery, domestic violence- high and aggravated, three counts of neglect of a child, kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a violent felon, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, pointing and presenting a firearm, petit larceny and malicious injury to personal property.

We reported earlier that officers responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment in the 600 block of Howard Street on Oct. 31 around 12:35 a.m.

A woman inside her neighbor's apartment told dispatch she was assaulted and wanted to speak with an officer.

The victim said Wilridge came over and started arguing with her, and became extremely violent.

She said Wilridge began to punch her in the face before strangling her and pinning her against the wall.

The woman said Wilridge picked her up in the air and slammed her to the ground where he kicked, punched and bit her.

The report said Wilridge pulled out a gun and pistol whipped her in the head before he fired two shots that missed her.

The fight went outside and he told her he would kill her, according to the victim.

One of the victim's three sons tried to break it up, but Wilridge shoved the child away and continued to hit their mom in front of them.

The report said the victim had several injuries to her face, eyes, mouth and shoulder. She was checked out by EMS, but didn't go to the hospital.

The woman said Wilridge also took her phone and broke her laptop.

The report said the three kids were present and witnessed the assault.

Police brought in a K9 to track Wilridge at the time of the incident, but they were unable to locate him.