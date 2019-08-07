Man accused of punching, kidnapping girlfriend in Oconee Co., deputies say

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies have arrested a man after they say he punched his girlfriend multiple times and held her against her will Monday at a home in Oconee County.

37-year-old Jarrett Matthew Moore has been charged with first degree domestic violence and kidnapping.

According to the report from the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, Moore punched his girlfriend multiple times in the face, breaking her nose and leaving a severe cut on her forehead.

The report says Moore then refused to let her leave the home on Jerry’s Drive in Westminster out of fear that she would call the police.

Deputies say the victim was able to run from the home and called for help from a nearby wooded area.

The victim was taken to Oconee Memorial Hospital for her injuries.

Moore was arrested Tuesday and taken to the Oconee County Detention Center where he is being held on an $80,000 bond.

