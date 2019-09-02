Man accused of ramming car into Maryland city hall arrested

(From: Taneytown Police Department)

TANEYTOWN, Md. (AP) — A Maryland city’s mayor says police arrested a “disgruntled resident” accused of intentionally ramming his car into City Hall, damaging the building.

Taneytown Mayor Bradley Wantz says the driver didn’t injure the lone city employee who was in the building on Friday evening.

The Taneytown Police Department said in a statement posted on its Facebook page that the driver was arrested on charges including second-degree assault, second-degree burglary, reckless driving and malicious destruction of property. The police statement didn’t name the suspect.

Police say witnesses saw the car repeatedly strike the building. Wantz said during a telephone interview Sunday that the man was angry because his water service had been shut off for failing to pay his bill.

The mayor says City Hall will remain closed through Tuesday.

