MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man faces rape and sexual battery charges following an incident this past New Year’s Eve.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, during a New Year’s Eve party it was reported that Chaven Andres Lytle, 26, of Old Fort, NC, had allegedly had inappropriate sexual conduct with two women, ages 21 and 24.

Lytle was later charged with second-degree forcible rape and sexual battery.