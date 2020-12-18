Man accused of robbing Asheville Belk wanted by police

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who reportedly threatened an employee at a department store while armed with a knife on Dec. 17.

According to a news release, officers responded to a report of an armed robber at Belk, located at 5 S. Tunnel Road, at around 4:45 p.m.

Before officers arrived on-scene, a suspect — identified as Jesse Nathaniel Frisbee, 20 — allegedly stole several items, and when approached by loss prevention officers he pulled out a knife and made threatening statements.

Frisbee then left the scene in a burgundy Nissan Altima.

He was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon for the incident at Belk.

Frisbee also has eight open warrants from incident in October, November and December, which includes:

2 counts of misdemeanor larceny

4 counts of second-degree trespassing

Shoplifting concealment goods

Possession of a stolen motor vehicle

He is described as being 6-foot-2 inches tall, weighs around 170 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, as well as a tattoo on his let forearm reading, “JNF.”

Anyone with information on Frisbee’s whereabouts is asked to call APD at 828-252-1110.