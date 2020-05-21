Man accused of sexual battery, indecent liberties with a minor in Henderson Co.

Antonio Miranda Santos – Courtesy of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office

HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Henderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man was arrested on child sex crimes on Wednesday.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, Major Crimes Unit detectives received a DSS report alleging inappropriate physical contact between Antonio Miranda Santos, 43, and underage victims.

A joint investigation by the Henderson County Major Crimes detectives and the Henderson County Department of Social Services Major Crimes detectives obtained warrants for Santos.

On Wednesday, deputies located Santos and took him into custody.

He was charged with indecent liberties with a minor and sexual battery.

Santos was taken to the Henderson County Detention Center, where he was being held on $25,000 bond.