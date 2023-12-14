UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is facing a slew of charges after police said he shot at an apartment in Union.

According to the Union Police Department, officers responded at 11 a.m. on Dec. 7 to the 300 block of Columbus Street in reference to shots being fired into a dwelling.

Once officer arrived on the scene, they spoke with the victim who said that her child’s father Wendell Brannon, 40, came to her apartment knocking on the door, but she refused to let him in.

She told officers that Brannon left but came back 30 minutes later and parked at he the corner store.

She said he walked to her apartment ,where her baby was with her, and started banging on her door saying “Open the door or I’ll shoot.”

She told officers that another person in the apartment opened the door and Brannon began shooting.

According to arrest warrants, Brannon shot the ceiling on the front porch.

Officers said she grabbed her son and ran to the bathroom. Once she came out of the bathroom, she said she saw Brannon run back to his vehicle, but before he drove off, he started shooting again at the other victim.

Brannon has been charged with the following:

attempted murder

possesion of a weapon during a violent crime

domestic violence high and aggrevated nature

discharging a weapon into a dwelling

unlawful conduct toward a child

driving under suspension third degree

trespassing after notice

He is currently being held in the Union County Detention Center without bond.