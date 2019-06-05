Man accused of shooting into Asheville apartment during attempted break-in

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officers arrested a man for his connection to a shooting at an apartment complex that happened Monday.

According to a police department news release, officers were called to Deaverview Apartments just after 12:50 p.m. after a report of a breaking and entering in progress.

When officers arrived on-scene, they were able to identify the suspect as Kareem Devante Porter.

Police said while Porter was trying to get into the home, he reportedly fired a gunshot into the apartment.

No one was injured during incident.

Porter was charged with discharge weapon into an occupied dwelling, breaking and entering to terrorize or injure and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He is currently being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center.

“In light of a recent spike in gun violence, the Asheville Police Department is committed and working diligently to hold those responsible for committing acts of firearm offenses accountable,” according to the release.

Anyone with information pertaining to gun violence is asked to call police at 828-252-1110 or call Buncombe County CrimeStoppers at 828-255-5050.