Man accused of shooting at people in Taco Bell parking lot charged in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a Taco Bell in Greenwood Monday night.

Greenwood Police responded to Taco Bell on Bypass 72 NE at about 10:40 p.m. to a call of a man firing a gun at people in the parking lot. The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle prior to officers arriving on scene.

Officers located the suspect vehicle wrecked down the road, and with the help of Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office, later arrested the suspect.

The gun used in this incident was located next to the wrecked vehicle, police said.

23-year-old Jabias Vermeer Williams, of Greenwood, is being charged with Attempted Murder in connection with this incident.