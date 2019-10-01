Man accused of shooting, killing man in Taylors daycare parking lot denied bond

TAYLORS, SC (WSPA) – A man accused of shooting and killing a man in the parking lot of a daycare in Taylors on Monday was denied bond during a hearing Tuesday morning.

We reported earlier that Nathaniel Q. Johnson, II, 41, of Greenville, was found dead in the parking of La Petite Academy, located at 4805 Old Spartanburg Road on Tuesday.

An autopsy has been scheduled for sometime on Tuesday.

On Monday, law enforcement, including SWAT team members, were seen clearing a house across from the daycare, located on the corner of Scottswood Road.

Deputies said two men got into a fight after Nikia Jovon Allen, 29, drove to Johnson’s home on Scottswood Road.

Allen then reportedly shot Johnson in the parking lot of the daycare.

Deputies said Allen then accidentally shot himself.

After the shooting, Allen got into Johnson’s car and drove off.

Deputies said Allen called someone and told them he had been shot. That person then called 911 and Fountain Inn Police officers responded.

Arrest warrants said that Allen shot Johnson to death in the parking lot of the daycare before stealing the victim’s 2018 Dodge Charger and driving away.

Officers found him by a vehicle near Exit 24 off of Interstate 385.

Allen was arrested and charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, grand larceny and trafficking heroin, which was found on his property, deputies said.

He was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.

According to the arrest warrants, a plastic bag containing four baggies of powder, that field tested positive for heroin, was seen on the ground near the victim’s clothes and belongings.

The warrant also said that Allen was previously convicted for trafficking heroin in South Carolina.

During the incident, Greenville County Schools officials said that Mitchell Road Elementary, Brushy Creek Elementary School and Eastside High School were placed on lockdown.

Officials with La Petite Academy in Taylors said students and employees are okay following the incident.

