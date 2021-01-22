Man accused of shooting victim in the face in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged after a victim was shot in the face in Cherokee County on Tuesday.

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting with injuries call on Rita St. at about 7:28 p.m. They found a man with a gunshot wound to his face and he was airlifted to a hospital.

The victim told deputies he opened his front door and was shot by an unknown man in the face. Deputies say he is expected to recover.

Investigators went door-to-door in the neighborhood and were able to develop a person of interest. During an interview, he confessed to the shooting and was arrested Thursday. 28-year-old Jarrett Nickolas Blanton, of Gaffney, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony.

He remains in the Cherokee County Detention Center.

