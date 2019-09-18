Man accused of spraying starter fluid on EMS workers

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Emergency crews responded early Wednesday morning to an incident at a gas station on Fernwood Glendale Road in Spartanburg County.

A customer asked a Valero employee to call an ambulance for him because he felt like he was going to pass out, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

When the EMS crew arrived on scene and tried to speak to the man, the man became irate, ran to the automotive section of the store and started spraying starter fluid on the EMS crew, according to the incident report.

Deputies arrived to the scene and asked the man what was happening. The man told deputies everyone, including the deputy and EMS team, was trying to kill him. The man then picked up the starter fluid and a lighter again. The deputies went outside to wait for backup.

According to the incident report, deputies saw the man spray the fluid at the lighter, causing small fireballs at least three times.

Once additional deputies arrived on scene, they were able to get the man into handcuffs.

The man was placed on a stretcher and taken by EMS to Spartanburg Medical Center ER for treatment and evaluation, according to the incident report.

The EMS workers did not want to press charges, but the store did want to press charges the starter fluid.

Judge Blackley issued an arrest warrant for shoplifting and a hospital hold on the man, according to the incident report.