OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Seneca man was arrested Wednesday evening after allegedly stabbing a relative in the face.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office charged 24-year-old Justin Jacob Engle with attempted murder and driving under suspension.

Deputies responded to a residence on Watersedge Road in regard to reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, paramedics transported a wounded victim to the hospital for further treatment.

Investigators later learned that Engle and the victim are related.

According to the arrest warrant, Engle stabbed the victim in the left cheek with a kitchen/steak knife in an attempt to kill the victim.

Engle left the scene in the victim’s vehicle before authorities arrived according to deputies.

He was later taken into custody during a traffic stop on North Catherine Street near Fox Run Road.

Engle was transported to the hospital for treatment of an injury to his right hand and then later booked into the Oconee County Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office said investigators will not release the victim’s identity or the nature of the relationship between them and the suspect due to safety and privacy concerns.