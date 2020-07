MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested a man on a rape charge.

According to a news release, detectives charged Lee Dylan Wilson, 25, of Marion, with statutory rape of a child.

Sheriff’s Office officials said Wilson reportedly had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl, who was an acquaintance.

According to the release, family members of the victim reported the allegations to the sheriff’s office.