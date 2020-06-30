Man accused of statutory rape, sex offenses in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Henderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man faces statutory rape and sex offense charges following an investigation into allegations of inappropriate sexual misconduct with a minor.

According to a news release, the sheriff’s office’s Major Crimes Unit arrested Adam Albert Gunari, 24, of Hendersonville.

Gunari was reportedly served with two true bill indictments issued by a grand jury in Henderson County on Monday for one felony count of statutory rape of a person 15 years old or younger and one felony count of statutory sex offense with a person who is 15 years old or younger.

According to the release, Gunari was taken to the Henderson County Detention Center, where he remains on $125,000 bond.

