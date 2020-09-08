Man accused of stealing fire dept. rescue truck in Laurens Co. arrested in NC

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Laurens County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man faces burglary and theft charges after a fire department rescue truck was stolen from a local fire department earlier this month.

According to a news release, the rescue truck was taken from Gray Court Fire Department, located on Dove Road, on Sept. 4.

Sheriff’s Office officials said the truck was later found near Boone, N.C. on Sept. 5.

After the truck was recovered, local law enforcement made contact with Erek Strusinski, who was identified as a person of interest in the vehicle theft.

According to the release, Strusinski was taken into custody on unrelated charges in North Carolina, and evidence later linked him to the theft of the truck.

The sheriff’s office obtained warrants charging Strusinski with burglary and grand larceny.

He will be extradited to the Laurens County Detention Center, where he will face those charges at a later date.