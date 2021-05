MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged in connection to a go-cart and wood splitter theft in McDowell County.

It was reported on Saturday, May 1 that someone stole a go-cart and a wood splitter from property on Old Highway 10 East in Nebo, according to McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.

A tip and further investigation led deputies to 24-year-old Austen James Bowie, of Nebo. He has been charged with larceny.