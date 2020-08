MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – A man faces multiple charges after he reportedly broke into his parents’ home and stole items last month.

According to a news release, Chad Alan Yates, 44, of Marion, went into his parents’ home on July 8, stole a walrus skull and money.

On July 15, Yates went back to the property and set fire to their outbuilding.

Yates was charged with two counts each of breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering, as well as one count of burning other buildings.