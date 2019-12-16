Man accused of stealing Rolex from Greenville business

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who reportedly stole a $20,000 Rolex from a business in Greenville on Monday.

According to the police department’s Facebook post, employees told officers that the suspect, who was with two women, asked to see the watch from the display.

When the employee handed the suspect the watch, the man then ran from the store and into a parking garage.

He is described as being around 6-feet-4 inches to 6-feet-6 inches tall, has a beard and was wearing a gold “grill” on his bottom teeth.

According to the post, the man was wearing a blue sweat suit with the words “Billionaire Boys Club” embroidered on the cuffs.

Anyone with information is asked to call Greenville Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.