Man accused of stealing tip jar from 10-year-old girl in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police Department officials said a man was arrested after he allegedly took a tip jar from a 10-year-old girl.

According to a police department Facebook post, officers were called to a theft in the 100 block of South Main Street.

Police said the suspect, identified as Willie Lee Pitts, 60, was watching the 10-year-old play her piano on South Main Street, approached her station, grabbed her tip jar and ran away towards McBee Avenue.

According to the post, officers chased Pitts and, with the help of bystanders near the area, stopped him in front of the TD Bank, located on South Main Street.

“The group of citizens surrounded Pitts until GPD officers arrived. A bystander returned the tip jar to the victim,” police said in the post.

Pitts was arrested and charged with petit larceny.