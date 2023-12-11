MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C.(WSPA) – A man accused of stealing a vehicle has been charged in McDowell County.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies spoke with a man who stated his vehicle had been stolen from his house in Marion on Halloween and was sold it to a local scrap yard.

During the investigation, evidence led deputies to 26-year-old Robert William Doring and the recovery of the stolen vehicle.

Deputies said the vehicle was returned to the owner.

Doring was arrested and charged with felonious larceny of a motor vehicle, felonious obtaining property by false pretense and felonious possession of stolen good/ property.

He was given a $5,000 bond.