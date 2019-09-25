Man accused of strangling girlfriend during argument in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man was charged after he allegedly choked his girlfriend to the point of her becoming unconscious.

According to sheriff’s office news release, the girlfriend of Timothy John Meadows, Jr., 29, of Marion, reported on Sept. 12 that she and Meadows got into an argument on Sept. 11.

During the argument, he reportedly choked her until she became unconscious.

Meadows was charged with assault by strangulation and was also charged with two probation violations.