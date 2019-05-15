Man accused of threatening deputies, assault, other charges in Spartanburg Co.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Tyler Stacey

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) - A man faces multiple charges, including assault and battery, resisting arrest and threatening the life of a public official, following a disturbance call at a home in the county on Tuesday.

According to a sheriff's office report, deputies were called to a home on Pebble Creek Lane in reference to a man -- Tyler James Stacey, 18, of Spartanburg -- behaving violently and trying to force his way into the home. The caller said she had been hit in the head with the door of the home.

When deputies were responding to the home, they made contact with Stacey -- who went by Tyler Hawkins -- who was carrying a backpack and walking on Pebble Creek Lane.

Stacey told deputies that he was locked out of the home and said he may have accidentally hit the woman with the door when he was trying to get back inside. He said he then left to catch a ride.

Deputies asked who was coming to pick him up, but Stacey revealed that no one was coming to get him and said he is usually homeless. Stacey then agreed to go back with deputies to the home and he was placed into the back of the patrol car.

Once at the home, the caller told deputies that Stacey had showed up at the home two days prior and asked to stay there with their mutual friend.

The woman said on Tuesday evening, Stacey "went crazy" and was asked to leave. Their mutual friend agreed to leave with Stacey and said they had a friend on the way to pick them up.

Stacey grabbed the backpack belonging to the mutual friend and went outside.

According to the report, he mutual friend, a 21-year-old woman, did not follow Stacey and the woman, who initially called deputies, shut the door.

Stacey then reportedly tried to force his way into the home by kicking the door.

The caller opened the door to get him to stop and that's when Stacey allegedly hit the woman in the face with the door before it could be closed and locked again.

The caller then called 911 and Stacey left the home.

While retrieving the backpack, which belonged to the 21-year-old woman, deputies advised Stacey that he was being trespassed from the property, and he reportedly went off and began punching, kicking and headbutting the inside of the car.

According to the report, Stacey calmed down briefly, but then began cursing at someone outside of the patrol car, and then started "thrashing around the inside" of the car.

When deputies advised that he was being arrested, Stacey refused to cooperate and deputies had to forcibly handcuff him.

According to the report, Stacey then attempted to break out of the vehicle windows using his head and body, and deputies tried to restrain him with the seat belts, but he was able to get out of the seat belts.

Stacey was later restrained, but threatened the deputies saying "you might as well quit your job, cause we're coming for you." He then continued to hit the glass in the vehicle with his head.

According to the report, Stacey then tried to chew through the seat belt.

During the incident, Stacey reportedly claimed that he was the member of a gang and read the deputies' name tags, telling them he would bring his gang and shoot them at home.

Deputies said Stacey continued to threaten to kill each of them on and off during the incident.

Stacey was arrested and faces charges of assault and battery, public disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and three counts of threatening the life of a public official.