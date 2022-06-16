MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man out on bond was arrested Sunday on drug charges.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said 48-year-old Steven Lynn Milam was charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, felonious possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle to keep a controlled substance.

Deputies said officials were conducting a license checkpoint on Sugar Hill Road when they encountered Milam. He was driving a car with a fake tag and also did not have a license.

80 grams of methamphetamine and cash were found during a search, deputies said.

We previously reported that Milam was out on bond after his residence was raided on April 14th. Deputies found $64,000 worth of methamphetamine.

Milam was taken into custody on a $400,000 bond.