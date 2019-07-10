Man airlifted after being found injured in woods, Oconee Co. deputies investigating

Oconee County sheriff’s deputies on the scene of Hope Avenue (WSPA).

OCONEE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies are investigating after a man was found with a head injury in a wooded area near Seneca.

Oconee County sheriff’s deputies received the call around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The person who made the 911 call led deputies to a wooded area off Hope Avenue. Officers found a man with a head injury.

7News is told the victim was airlifted to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Specifics about the injury were not immediately released.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said the incident remains under investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-724-6372)

