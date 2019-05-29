Man airlifted after shooting in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD Co., N.C. (WSPA) — A man was airlifted to the hospital after a shooting near Forest City.

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jamie Keever said deputies responded to a domestic incident at a home on Doggett Grove Road.

The incident was reported around 6:42 a.m. Wednesday.

A man was shot before deputies arrived at the home.

Deputies are investigating if the shooting was self inflicted or if someone else shot him, Lt. Keever said.

The man was airlifted to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

His condition was not immediately known.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.