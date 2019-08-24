Man allegedly points gun at Monaview Elem. employee, facing charges

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) -Law enforcement charged a Pickens County man who they said pointed a gun at a Monaview Elementary School employee on school property.

According to Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials, Harold Thomas McClain, 63, approached the victim in the school’s parking lot on Tuesday at about 3:30 p.m. and pointed a gun at her.

The victim drove away from away from the school and called 911, deputies said. McClain followed the victim and deputies were able to meet her at Olive Garden on State Park Road.

Deputies spoke with McClain and the victim, but received conflicting information.

The case was turned over to school law enforcement.

After further investigation, investigators found enough evidence for a search warrant.

On Wednesday, Greenville County investigators and Pickens County deputies attempted to find and arrest McClain at his home on Bradley Drive in Pickens County, deputies said.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that McClain had been admitted to the hospital.

Deputies executed a search warrant and found the gun believed to be used in the incident, deputies said.

McClain was officially charged Thursday with pointing and presenting a firearm, possession of a firearm on school grounds, disturbing schools and unlawful communication, according to the sheriff’s office.

Once released from the hospital, he will be taken to the Greenville County Detention Center.

Deputies said this was an isolated incident and no threats were made or directed at the school itself.