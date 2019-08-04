Man and teen arrested and charged in SC robbery deaths

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Kelvin Bell

Kelvin Bell (From: Sumter Police Department)

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say they have charged a 33-year-old man and a 17-year-old man in the deaths of two people during a robbery in South Carolina.

Sumter Police said they are also investigating if Kelvin Bell and his teen accomplice are responsible for two other robberies of Hispanic people in the area that prompted authorities to set up a hotline with Spanish speaking officers.

Police said Bell is charged with two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of 25-year-old Diego Teletor and 46-year-old Gregorio Chun outside a Sumter home on July 25.

A new state law means the 17-year-old suspect who turned himself in Saturday night is considered a juvenile. But police say will ask prosecutors to pursue charging him as an adult.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Back To School Headquarters
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store