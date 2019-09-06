Man arrested after 2 banks robbed, Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office says

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested a man who they said is responsible for two area bank robberies.

We reported on Thursday that Sun Trust Bank, located on Wade Hampton Boulevard, was robbed just after 1:30 p.m.

After the bank robbery, investigators learned that the suspect — identified as Daniel Sean Breeskin, 41 — was possibly at a home on Watson Road in Taylors.

When they responded to the home, they made contact with Breeskin, who matched the description of the robbery suspect, and he was taken into custody.

An investigation revealed that Breeskin was also responsible for the Aug. 22 bank robbery at the SC Telco Credit Union.

Breeskin was charged with two counts of bank robbery and was taken to the Greenville County Detention Center, where he remains on $80,000 bond.