Man arrested after assault, threatening to shoot officers in Anderson

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Anderson Police Department officials said a man faces multiple charges, including threatening the life of a public official.

According to a police department report, officers were called to a home on Inman Drive on Thursday and made contact with someone who said that Christopher Mack Sanders, 36, had threatened to shoot him and another victim if they didn’t stop starting at his house.

The person who made the complaint said that Sanders then walked onto their property and then shoved the other victim. Sanders then returned to his home.

Officers then went to Sanders’ home to make contact with him, and found a side door had been kicked in.

Once inside, the officers called out to Sanders and later heard him in a back bedroom saying “Get out of my house or I will shoot you.”

The officers then left the house and called for Sanders to come out from the front door, while taking cover.

When Sanders came into the living room, the officers told him he was under arrest, and he slammed the front door shut and locked it. He also then shut the side door.

“Due to Sanders stating he had a gun, and would shoot officers, a perimeter was set up and supervisors were notified of the situation,” from the report.

A SWAT team was called in and they tried to negotiate with Sanders, but were unsuccessful.

A cell phone was also thrown into the home to try to make contact with him, but that attempt was also unsuccessful. Officers also tried to use gas to get Sanders out of the home, but he wouldn’t leave.

A K9 unit was deployed into the home and located Sanders in the right back bedroom.

“The rest of the home was cleared while SWAT personnel held that room. Once the rest of the house was clear, the bedroom dor was breached and contact was made with Sanders hiding under a blanket on the bed,” according to the report.

Sanders then reportedly resisted arrest as handcuffs were being put on him.

He was charged with third-degree assault and battery, resisting arrest, breach of peace and threatening the life of a public official, and was taken to the city detention center.

According to the report, Inman Drive was shut down for several hours and people were evacuated from nearby homes as a precaution during the incident.