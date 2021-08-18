Man arrested after attacking employees at Simun’s Tire Shop in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man in connection to a fight that happened at Simun’s Tire Shop Tuesday afternoon.

Osaze Jonta Cooks, 35, was charged with 3 counts of attempted murder and 3 counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators learned that Cooks engaged in an altercation following a dispute over service of a car and began attacking employees with a cutting instrument, which left 3 people injured.

The three victims were taken to the hospital for treatment and are expected to recover.

Cooks, who suffered minor injuries, is currently in the Greenville County Detention Center.