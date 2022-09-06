GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested after a baby was kidnapped and a vehicle was stolen early Friday morning in Greenville County.

7NEWS previously reported that Greenville County Sheriff Deputies responded at 3:51 a.m. to a stolen black 2013 Nissan Altima at the QuikTrip located at 1509 Grove Road.

Deputies said the child’s father went inside the Quik Trip located on Grove Road while the 8-month-old girl was still in the car.

The suspect, later identified as Jalin Michael Jones, 25, dropped the baby girl off at Golden Strip School of Music at 4:04 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

The baby was found a little before 7 a.m. by a music school employee.

On Sunday, investigators learned that Jones was arrested by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges.

Jones was charged with kidnapping and grand larceny. He is currently being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.