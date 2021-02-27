Man wanted in connection to church vandalism arrested in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man wanted in connection to vandalism at a Rutherford County church has been arrested.

Deputies with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office were able to locate Steven Clale Henderson and take him into custody.

We previously reported he was wanted on three felony charges after Restoration Church was vandalized.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded on Feb. 20 to Restoration Church, located at 133 Gardenbrook Lane, for a reported breaking and entering.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the front door of the church had been kicked in. Deputies said officers found satanic drawing in the church, burned curtains, broken windows and “other severe damage.”

Investigators and forensics officers responded to the scene.

After further investigation, warrants were written for Steven Clale Henderson. He is being charged with breaking and entering a building that is a place of religious worship, burning of churches and certain other religious buildings, and injuring houses, churches fences and wall in excess of $5,000.

Henderson received a $100,000 bond and is currently incarcerated at the Rutherford County Detention Center.