Man arrested after deputies find meth lab waste along road in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Laurens County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested a man on several charges after deputies found methamphetamine lab waste along a road in Waterloo.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, they received a complaint about litter on Darkwood Drive on March 19 and when they arrived on-scene, they found methamphetamine lab waste along with trash, mail and receipts from a Sid Lee Road address.

Deputies used NPLEx, a system used to identify people who have bought products with Ephedrine, and surveillance from Walmart to identify a possibly suspect.

The suspect — identified as Allen Dorsey Howington — denied any involvements, but a search of his home revealed he had items used to manufacture methamphetamines, as well as individual amounts of methamphetamine packaged separately.

Howington was charged with manufacturing methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine, disposal of methamphetamine and littering.