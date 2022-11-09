OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Tuesday evening after deputies responded to a disturbance call which led to SWAT arriving at the house.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a house on Durham Road in Fair Play in reference to a disturbance call.

Witnesses told deputies that 47-year-old Billy Arthur Barrier, of Fairplay, was intoxicated and driving a vehicle that hit a concrete pillar and a neighbor’s vehicle.

Barrier made threats to shoot deputies. That is when a SWAT team was activated and responded to the scene as well.

As negotiations continued, Barrier came out of the house and picked up a vase and a flower pot, and threw it in the direction of the deputies on the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol conducted an investigation into the traffic accident last night. Barrier has been charged by troopers with one count each of Driving under Suspension, Driving under the Influence, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident in an Unattended Vehicle.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation and will file charges in the Sheriff’s Office. Barrier remains in custody today at the Oconee County Detention Center.